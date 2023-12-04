Delhi excise case: Court denies interim bail to accused Binoy Babu

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday denied interim bail to Benoy Babu, an official of liquor giant Pernod Ricard who was arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam also involving AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh.

Babu was earlier on interim bail for 4.5 months on medical grounds, claiming he was suffering from ailments related to a degenerating jaw bone and gum disease.

Special Judge M K Nagpal dismissed the application, saying it was not a fit case for granting interim bail on medical grounds.

The judge noted that in this case though initially bail was granted to some other accused on medical grounds and even extended by the higher courts for some time, their applications were later “dismissed with strong observations not only by the High Court, but also by this court, as it was felt that the process of law was being abused by moving such frequent applications and these co-accused were directed to take the desired treatment or even to undergo some surgeries from judicial custody, though from the private hospitals of their choice.”