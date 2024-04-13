Delhi excise case: Kejriwal not being allowed to meet family in person while in Tihar, claims AAP leader Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not being allowed in-person meetings with his family in Tihar jail.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said, "There is an attempt to break the morale of CM Kejriwal.”

“His family has not been allowed in-person meetings with him. They are only allowed to meet him through the jangla. This is inhuman. Even hardcore criminals are allowed in-person meetings," the AAP leader said.