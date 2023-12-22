Delhi excise policy case: AAP leader Sanjay Singh's bail plea dismissed

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday dismissed the bail application of AAP leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge M K Nagpal rejected the bail plea of Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP.

A detailed order from the court is awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, the court had adjourned its proceedings and said it will pronounce the verdict on Singh's bail application on December 22.