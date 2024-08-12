Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal approaches Supreme Court challenging CBI arrest

Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday approached the Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the CBI in connection with the excise policy case.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned the matter before the Chief Justice of India for urgent listing and CJI D Y Chandrachud said that he will examine the e-mail request and assign a date, as reported by Live Law.

Meanwhile, the apex court is scheduled to hear today a plea of Kejriwal challenging a Delhi High Court order upholding the summons issued to him in a criminal defamation case for retweeting an allegedly defamatory video circulated by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in May 2018.

More to follow...

(With PTI inputs)