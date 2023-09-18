Delhi excise policy case: Supreme Court asks liquor major's executive to surrender by September 25

Senior advocates Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Babu, informed the court his wife's surgery is scheduled for September 22 and so he be given some time to surrender.

Salve said Babu had a good case for grant of regular bail on merit and urged the court to fix a shorter date for hearing his plea.

"For 10 months he has been in jail and now he is out on interim bail on medical grounds. Since the court is considering fixing the matter for hearing in October end, he should not be asked to surrender. Heavens won't fall in 10 days," he said.

The bench said it is not inclined to grant any further extension of interim bail beyond September 25 and directed Babu to surrender on or before that date.

"As far as regular bail is concerned, we are issuing notice to ED returnable in four weeks. We will hear the matter in the week commencing October 30," the bench said.