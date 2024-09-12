Delhi Excise Policy case: Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking bail and quashing CBI arrest on September 13

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver its verdict on September 13 in jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking bail and quashing of arrest by CBI in connection with the Excise Policy case.

The CBI in its latest supplementary charge sheet in the case has alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party national convener was "party to the criminal conspiracy" of the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy since the beginning, even as the AAP claimed that not one rupee of corruption has been traced so far by the agency.

Concluding its probe with the submission of the fifth and final charge sheet in the case, the CBI has alleged that Kejriwal already had a "pre-conceived idea of privatising" the excise policy, which was scrapped after allegations of corruption surfaced.

"He (Kejriwal) demanded monetary support for his party AAP in the month of March 2021, when the policy was being formulated by the GoM headed by the co-accused Manish Sisodia," the agency has alleged.

"His close associate and in-charge of media and communication of the AAP (and) accused Vijay Nair was approaching different stakeholders of the Delhi excise business and demanding illegal gratification from them in lieu of a favourable excise policy," the agency has alleged.

The AAP refuted the CBI's charges.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Kejriwal till September 25.

(With PTI inputs)

More to follow...