Delhi excise policy 'scam': SC reserves order on AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail pleas in CBI, ED cases

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its order on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia's bail pleas in CBI, ED cases linked to alleged Delhi excise policy 'scam'.

This comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday opposed in the Supreme Court the bail plea of the AAP leader, claiming it has documents to show his "neck-deep involvement" in the alleged Delhi excise policy "scam".

Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister, had sought bail in the separate corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged scam contending that he has been in custody for 17 months and trial against him has not started yet.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023 for his alleged role in the liquor policy case. The ED arrested him in the money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023.

More to follow...

(With PTI inputs)