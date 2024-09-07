Delhi excise 'scam': 2 ex-Goa MLAs were paid in cash by AAP for poll-related expenses, alleges CBI

Citing various records purportedly recovered from Chauhan's phone, the CBI has alleged that "these clearly show that accused Vinod Chauhan is well connected with accused Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP, and acted as a conduit of accused Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP to transfer the ill-gotten money of the Delhi excise policy to Goa through the Hawala channel to the accused Chanpreet Singh Rayat, who used to make payments in cash to different vendors".