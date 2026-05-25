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Delhi: Father kills 10-month-old daughter over cost of raising second girl child, fakes kidnapping

The accused, identified as Deepak, strangulated the infant, dumped her body in the septic tank of his house.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 12:13 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 12:13 IST
India NewsDelhiCrime

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