Delhi fire incidents: 39 dead, over 100 injured since January

New Delhi: Thirty-nine people have died and more than 100 have suffered injuries in fire incidents in the national capital so far this year, officials data on Thursday.

According to data released by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), 16 people lost their lives in fire in January, another 16 in February and seven in March till Thursday.

Fire incidents led to 51 injuries in January, 42 in February and 14 until March 14, it stated.