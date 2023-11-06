Delhi Fire Services starts sprinkling water at 13 pollution hotspots

Ravindra Khaiwal, Professor of Environment Health, Faculty Officer, Centre of Excellence on Climate Change and Air Pollution Related-illness at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, said, "From October 1 till now, a total number of 1,976 farm fires were witnessed in Haryana while 13,890 farm fires were witnessed in Punjab during the same duration. This brings a total number of 15,866 farm fires so far."

He said that they developed this data from their own algorithm to extract from satellites, including district-wise mapping of fire counts.