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Delhi fire tragedy: 11 Africans, two from Turkmenistan among dead; 10 on ventilator support

According to the consolidated data, 58 people were affected by the fire incident.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 15:50 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 15:50 IST
India NewsDelhiFireDelhi News

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