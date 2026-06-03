Delhi fire tragedy: 11 Africans, two from Turkmenistan among dead; 10 on ventilator support

<p>New Delhi: The death toll in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-hotel-fire-people-broke-glasses-jumped-from-building-in-bid-to-survive-blaze-that-killed-21-4025826">Malviya Nagar fire tragedy</a> has risen to 21, including 11 foreign nationals and 10 Indians, while 16 people were injured and 19 others were in critical condition, according to official data.</p><p>According to the consolidated data, 58 people were affected by the fire incident.</p><p>The fire, which broke out at the Flourish Stay B&B in the Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar on Tuesday, left families anxiously waiting outside hospitals as doctors continued treatment of those battling severe burn and smoke inhalation injuries.</p><p>Among the deceased, nine were African nationals and two from Turkmenistan, while the rest were Indians.</p><p>Sixteen people sustained injuries, including five foreigners and 11 Indians.</p><p>According to the incident report, 19 patients were critical, with 10 foreign nationals on ventilator support and nine others in serious condition but not on ventilators.</p><p>No Indian patient was reported to be on ventilator support.</p><p>Max Smart Hospital reported the highest number of casualties, recording 10 deaths - six foreign nationals and four Indians.</p><p>At the same facility, six people, all foreign nationals, were on ventilator support. One more foreign national was also at the hospital in critical condition, but not on a ventilator.</p><p>At Max Super Speciality Hospital, eight people died - three foreign nationals and five Indians.</p>.Single exit, 21 deaths: Delhi Police file FIR under culpable homicide charges in Malviya Nagar hotel fire.<p>Two foreign nationals were on ventilator support in the hospital, while five other critical patients, including three foreign nationals and two Indians, were not on ventilators.</p><p>AIIMS Burns Centre reported three deaths, including two foreign nationals and one Indian.</p><p>At AIIMS Trauma Centre, 13 people were admitted. Ten injured Delhi Police personnel were undergoing treatment, while three Bangladeshi nationals remained critical, including one woman on ventilator support and two others under observation.</p><p>Two patients each were admitted to Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital. One foreign national and one Indian were reported injured at Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital, while two patients remained critical at Safdarjung Hospital.</p><p>The official data also noted that two Nepalese nationals had been discharged from the hospital after treatment.</p><p>Authorities said continued efforts are being made to identify victims, assist families and monitor the condition of those undergoing treatment.</p>