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Delhi fire tragedy: How authorities ignoring 5-month-old court order took 21 lives

The court had directed city authorities to urgently address concerns over inadequate fire safety measures in hotels, restaurants and other hospitality establishments across the capital.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 12:36 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 12:36 IST
India NewsDelhiIndiaFireDelhi News

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