Delhi fire tragedy: Magisterial inquiry ordered, hotel under scanner for alleged illegal expansion

<p>Magisterial inquiry has been ordered into Delhi's Malviya Nagar fire tragedy that went up in flames on Wednesday, killing at least 21 people. </p><p>It was allegedly operating nearly four times beyond its permitted capacity, had no fire safety clearance and functioned from a building where additional floors were constructed without informing authorities, officials said.</p>.Single exit, 21 deaths: Delhi Police file FIR under culpable homicide charges in Malviya Nagar hotel fire.<p>The deceased include 11 foreign nationals. At least 19 of the 35 injured remained in critical condition across hospitals in Delhi, according to official data.</p>.<p>The fire engulfed the ground, first and second floors of the five-storey building, which had only one entry-exit point, while the rest of the floors were affected by heat and smoke.</p>.<p>The establishment had permission for only six rooms under the Delhi government's bed-and-breakfast policy but was allegedly operating around 25 rooms, including some in the basement, police sources said.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigations revealed that the building had only ground floor plus one storey around six to seven years ago, when fire clearance was not required. Additional floors were allegedly added later without informing authorities. Officials said the complete building plan was never submitted despite directions from authorities.</p>.<p>The building was reportedly more than 15 metres high, making a Fire Safety Clearance or No Objection Certificate (NOC) mandatory. However, authorities said they neither received the required documents nor any response from the owner, and no fire clearance was ever issued.</p><p>According to police sources, the fire may have started shortly after a chef arrived at the ground-floor restaurant and switched on electrical equipment before beginning work. A blast-like sound was reportedly heard moments later, following which flames rapidly spread.</p>.<p>The building, comprising a basement, ground floor and five upper storeys, had only one entry-exit point, officials said.</p>.<p>"As far as a fire NOC is concerned, we had not received any reference from either the building authorities or the licensing agency," Deputy Chief Fire Officer A K Malik told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>Officials said the owner had applied for a trade licence, but the complete building plan was not submitted. The owner had been asked to provide the plans to the Building Department, which was required to share them with the Fire Department, but the process was never completed.</p>.<p>The design of the building made evacuation extremely difficult, Malik said.</p>.Delhi fire tragedy: How authorities ignoring 5-month-old court order took 21 lives .<p>"Buildings of this nature act like a shaft, where heat and smoke generated by a fire can engulf the entire structure within seconds, making evacuation even more challenging," he said.</p>.<p>Police have registered an FIR under charges of culpable homicide and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with the incident.</p>.<p>No arrests have been made so far. The cause of the fire is under investigation.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>