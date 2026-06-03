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Delhi fire tragedy: Magisterial inquiry ordered, hotel under scanner for alleged illegal expansion

Police have registered an FIR under charges of culpable homicide and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with the incident.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 15:33 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 15:33 IST
India NewsDelhiFireinquiry

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