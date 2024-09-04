Delhi forest dept asks transport dept to hand over land, Rs 40 lakh for compensatory plantation

The initial deadline for completion of the compensatory forestation was nine months from December 18, 2019, but inspections revealed that the required compensatory plantations were either inadequately performed or not physically present on the ground, according to the letter. The letter said that an initial security deposit of Rs 2.82 crore was already forfeited and the Transport Department was also asked to hand over 50,895 square metres of land for a period of seven years to facilitate the compensatory plantation and comply with the NGT's directives.