Delhi gets respite from heat as light rain graces the city

New Delhi: After a long and harsh spell of heatwave, the national capital witnessed a pleasant morning on Thursday, with the weather department saying parts of the city received light rains.

The India Meteorological Department predicted a generally cloudy sky, with the possibility of very light rain and gusty winds during the day. Duststorm or thunderstorm accompanied by lightning are also likely.

A weather update notified people about the likelihood of light to moderate intensity rains and gusty winds with speeds of 30-50 km/ph over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas in the pre-noon period on Thursday.