Delhi: Girl child suspected to have been mauled to death by stray dogs

New Delhi: A two-year-old girl child is suspected to have been mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Tughlaq Lane's Dhobhi Ghat area, police on Sunday said.

The incident took place around 6 pm on Saturday when the girl child was sitting outside her house, they said.

The girl's body was handed over to her family members after autopsy and further investigation is on into the matter, police said.