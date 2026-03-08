Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi got rid of AAP's 'less work-more excuses' model, development accelerated under BJP: PM Modi

The prime minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 15,200 crore under the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) redevelopment plan.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 12:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 March 2026, 12:57 IST
India NewsBJPAAPPM ModiIndia Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us