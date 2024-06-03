Delhi government plea for surplus water: Supreme Court says emergent meeting of UYRB be held on June 5

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said Monday an emergent meeting of the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) be held on June 5 so that the problem of water scarcity in Delhi is properly addressed.

The apex court was hearing a Delhi government plea seeking a direction to Haryana to release the surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh to the national capital to mitigate its ongoing water crisis.

A vacation bench of Justices P K Mishra and K V Viswanathan noted that the advocates appearing for the Centre and the governments of Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh have agreed that a meeting of the UYRB be held to address the issue of scarcity of water in the national capital.