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Delhi govt advises 2-day WFH in private sector, staggered office hours, carpooling to conserve fuel

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta earlier this week launched the 90-day 'Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan' fuel-saving campaign.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 10:18 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 10:18 IST
India NewsDelhifuelWork from homecarpool

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