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Delhi govt approves free bus travel for transgender passengers: CM Rekha Gupta

The decision aims to ensure that members of the transgender community can travel safely and conveniently across the city without financial barriers.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 15:41 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 15:41 IST
India NewsDelhiTransgenderRekha Gupta

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