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Delhi govt caps commercial LPG supply at 20% of average consumption, announces priority allocation

Restaurants and eateries, which represent one of the largest commercial consumers, have been allotted the largest share at 42 per cent of the regulated supply.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 18:47 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 18:47 IST
India NewsDelhiLPG

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