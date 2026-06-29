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Delhi govt clears EV policy; electric cars under Rs 30 lakh to be exempt from road tax, registration fees

Under the new policy, people buying e-two-wheelers will get a subsidy of Rs 30,000 in the first year, Rs 20,000 in the second year and Rs 10,000 in the third year.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 10:33 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 10:33 IST
India NewsDelhielectric cars

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