Delhi govt decides compounding of traffic offences at 50 per cent of challan amount

New Delhi: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday said the government has decided to compound certain traffic offences at 50 per cent of the challan amount under specific sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The government has authorised officers of the rank of head constable and above from the Delhi Traffic Police and the transport department as well as assistant traffic inspectors (ATIs) of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to compound traffic offences under some of the sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.