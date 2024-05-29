Delhi govt imposes Rs 2,000 penalty for water wastage

Water-wasting exercises like washing vehicles with a hose, overflow of water tanks and using domestic water supply for construction and commercial purposes will attract a fine of Rs 2,000 in the national capital.

The decision by the Delhi government on Wednesday came following the national capital facing water shortage due to summer heat with temperatures hovering over 45 degree Celsius.

Directing the Chief Executive Officer of the Delhi Jal Board, Water Minister Atishi Marlena said 200 teams will be deployed to crack down on those wasting water. The teams will start working from 8:00 AM on Thursday and impose fines on anyone found wasting water.

In the note to the DJB's CEO, she said, "these teams will disconnect any illegal water connections at construction sites or commercial establishments."