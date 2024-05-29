Delhi govt imposes Rs 2,000 penalty for water wastage

Water-wasting exercises like washing vehicles with a hose, overflow of water tanks and using domestic water supply for construction and commercial purposes will attract a fine of Rs 2,000 in the national capital.
The decision by the Delhi government on Wednesday came following the national capital facing water shortage due to summer heat with temperatures hovering over 45 degree Celsius.
Directing the Chief Executive Officer of the Delhi Jal Board, Water Minister Atishi Marlena said 200 teams will be deployed to crack down on those wasting water. The teams will start working from 8:00 AM on Thursday and impose fines on anyone found wasting water.
In the note to the DJB's CEO, she said, "these teams will disconnect any illegal water connections at construction sites or commercial establishments."
She said there is an "acute heat wave" condition in the national capital and there is a shortage of water supply since Haryana is not releasing Delhi's share of water.
"Under these circumstances, conservation of water becomes extremely important. However, it has been seen that there is serious wastage of water in many parts of Delhi. There are also illegal connections of domestic supply at construction sites and commercial establishments, from water supply meant for domestic use. There is a need to crack down on this misuse of water," she said.
There will be a crackdown on "washing of cars with pipes, overflow of water tanks and use of domestic water supply for construction or commercial purposes".
She had on Tuesday accused Haryana of not releasing the city's share of water since May 1 and said the Delhi government will be implementing a slew of measures including rationalising the supply of water in the national capital.
She said the Delhi government may approach the Supreme Court if the supply of Yamuna water to the city does not improve in the coming days.
Published 29 May 2024, 12:21 IST