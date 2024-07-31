Delhi govt issues guidelines for safety and security of school students

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday issued guidelines for safety and security of school students in the aftermath of the Rajinder Nagar coaching centre flooding incident, which claimed the lives of three UPSC aspirants.

According to the guidelines issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the schools -- both private and government run -- have to follow the provisions of Master Plan for Delhi, 2021 regarding use of basement in public buildings.

The school authorities have to ensure all necessary steps at their level to avoid water logging in and around the school premises.