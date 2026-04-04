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Delhi govt mandates LPG supply to businesses only if they apply for PNG connection

In an order issued by the Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department on April 2, the government amended a key clause of its recently notified policy on distribution of commercial LPG cylinders.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 09:03 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 09:03 IST
India NewsDelhiLPG

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