Delhi govt opens 25 Atal Canteens; each to serve 1,000 meals per day

Inaugurating one such canteen at Krishna Nagar, Delhi Chief Minister Gupta said the Atal Canteen Scheme was guided by the vision that no resident of Delhi should go to bed hungry.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 11:34 IST
Published 19 February 2026, 11:34 IST
India NewsDelhi

