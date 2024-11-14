Delhi govt recommends premature release of 33 convicts from prison

“The Sentence Review Board carefully evaluated each case on its merits, balancing the principles of justice and rehabilitation. The recommendation to release these individuals early reflects our commitment to reintegrating reformed individuals into society and reducing the burden on the prison system," Gahlot said.

We believe in offering a second chance to those who have demonstrated genuine remorse and improvement during their incarceration, he added. The SRB during the meeting reviewed a total of 205 cases, of which 33 were recommended for premature release, the statement said. The proposal for the release of these 33 convicts has now been forwarded to the lieutenant governor through the chief minister for final approval, it added.