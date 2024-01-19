Delhi govt school defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti, probe under way

The boundary wall of a government school in Uttam Nagar's Hastsal area of Delhi was defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti.

Police investigation is under way to find the culprits.

In a similar incident earlier, pro-Khalistan graffiti was found on a pillar in West Delhi's Nihal Vihar area. An FIR was registered in connection with the Nihal Vihar incident, police had said.

A senior police officer had said that the graffiti reading 'SJF, January 26, Khalistan' was painted on the pillar by an unidentified person.