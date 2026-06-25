Delhi govt seeks Rs 260 crore for flood relief in Karnataka

<p>New Delhi: The State Government has requested the Union Home Ministry to sanction Rs 260 crore under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) for undertaking <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/floods">flood</a> control measures in Bennihalla and Hirehalla on the Malaprabha river.</p>.Bengaluru: Flooded roads paralyse the IT corridor.<p>Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh in a letter to Union Home Ministry Secretary Govind Mohan sought Rs 60 crore for Bennihalla and Rs 200 crore for Hirehalla.</p>