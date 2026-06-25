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Delhi govt seeks Rs 260 crore for flood relief in Karnataka

Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh in a letter to Union Home Ministry Secretary Govind Mohan sought Rs 60 crore for Bennihalla and Rs 200 crore for Hirehalla.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 02:23 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 02:23 IST
India NewsDelhiFlood

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