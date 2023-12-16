Delhi govt shirking responsibility by blaming me for failure of Farishtey scheme: L-G Saxena

In his letter dated December 14, Saxena wrote to the Delhi Chief Minister "at the outset, I would like to put on record the very fundamental and generic fact that the scheme under question and the operationalisation thereof is under the departments of Health and Finance, which are fully transferred subjects as per the constitution and totally under the control of you and your ministers."

The L-G referred in his letter to news reports, according to which, the Delhi government counsel attributed the stopping of the Farishtey scheme meant for road victims to him before the Supreme Court.