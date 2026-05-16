Delhi govt slashes VAT on aviation turbine fuel from 25% to 7%

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi </a>government on Saturday reduced the value-added tax on aviation turbine fuel from 25 per cent to 7 per cent, officials said.</p>.<p>“Delhi government has decided to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) from the existing 25 per cent to 7 per cent, a move which is likely to benefit the airlines and common passengers,” an official statement said.</p>.Bihar slashes VAT on aviation turbine fuel to 4%.<p>The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, it said.</p>.<p>The move follows global fuel uncertainty arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia. </p>