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Delhi govt slashes VAT on aviation turbine fuel from 25% to 7%

The move follows global fuel uncertainty arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 14:47 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 14:47 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsDelhiaviation turbine fuelVAT

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