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Delhi govt tightens 'no PUC, no fuel' rule, data shows over 15K vehicles denied fuel in four days

While the provision was introduced in October 2025, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had called for stricter implementation of the same in April this year.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 09:50 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 09:50 IST
India NewsDelhiPUCIndian Motor Vehicles Act

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