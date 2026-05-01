<p>New Delhi: In a renewed push to curb vehicular pollution in the national capital, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi</a> government has intensified enforcement of its "no PUC, no fuel" rule, leading to over 15,000 vehicles being turned away from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fuel">fuel</a> stations in just four days from April 26 to 29, as per data accessed by the PTI.</p>.<p>The move signals a stricter on-ground implementation of existing norms to tackle the city's persistent air quality crisis.</p>.<p>This comes after the government, on April 22, reiterated that vehicles without a valid <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/puc">Pollution Under Control (PUC)</a> certificate will not be provided fuel in Delhi.</p>.<p>While the provision was introduced in October 2025, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rekha-gupta">Rekha Gupta</a> had called for stricter implementation of the same in April this year.</p>.<p>An official told PTI, "A significant number of vehicles without a valid PUC certificate are being denied fuel daily. In just four days, for example, over 15,000 vehicles were turned down."</p>.Delhi's air pollution not limited to winters; yearlong efforts needed to check it: CM Rekha Gupta.<p>According to the data accessed by the PTI, 3,525 vehicles were denied fuel by fuelling stations on April 26 for not having a valid PUCC; 4,012 vehicles were denied it on April 27; 4,235 vehicles on April 28 and 3,906 vehicles on April 29.</p>.<p>The total number of vehicles for the four days stood at 15,678, which corresponded to the number of vehicles found without a valid PUC at nine depots across Delhi and one in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/noida">Noida</a>.</p>.<p>"The numbers are in sync with the government's attempts for stricter implementation of the 'no PUC, no fuel' policy, so that effective control over vehicular pollution can be ensured, " the official said.</p>.<p>Under Rule 115 (sub-rule 7) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, every vehicle must carry a valid PUC certificate after one year of registration and produce it on demand.</p>.<p>However, in April this year, the government noted that despite implementation of the rule, a large number of vehicles continued to operate without valid certification, significantly aggravating pollution levels in the city.</p>