Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi govt to launch EV portal soon

Under the new EV policy, verified applicants will receive purchase and scrapping incentives directly into their bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 00:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 July 2026, 00:34 IST
India NewsDelhiEVElectronic Vehicles

Follow us on :

Follow Us