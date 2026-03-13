Menu
Delhi gurdwara body writes to government to ensure steady LPG supply for 'langars'

A DSGMC office-bearer said that although there is a piped natural gas supply in bigger gurdwaras, the smaller ones depend on LPG cylinders for running the langar kitchens.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 10:41 IST
Published 13 March 2026, 10:41 IST
