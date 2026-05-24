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Delhi Gymkhana members to move court against Centre's eviction order

General P K Sehgal (retd), who has been associated with the club since 1972, said that the members have unanimously decided to challenge the eviction order legally.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 15:42 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 15:42 IST
India NewsDelhieviction

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