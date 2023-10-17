Home
Delhi HC allows AAP leader Raghav Chadha's plea against trial court decision on bungalow eviction

Chadha had approached the HC against the trial court's decision to vacate its stay on the Rajya Sabha Secretariat's decision to cancel allocation of a bungalow to him.
New Delhi: In a relief to AAP MP Raghav Chadha, the Delhi High Court Tuesday allowed his plea challenging the trial court's vacation of its interim order preventing the Rajya Sabha secretariat from evicting him from the government bungalow allotted to him. The trial court's decision had cleared the decks for Chadha's eviction.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said the April 18 order of the trial court, which had directed the Rajya Sabha Secretariat not to evict Chadha, stands revived.

Chadha had challenged the trial court’s October 5 order which vacated the April order. The the court had said in its latest order that Chadha cannot claim an absolute right to occupy the government bungalow during his entire tenure as a Rajya Sabha MP even after cancellation of allotment.

Chadha's counsel had submitted before the high court that the MP has been served with a notice and eviction proceedings are going on.

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat had opposed his petition against the trial court's decision.

(Published 17 October 2023, 09:12 IST)
