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Delhi HC asks Centre to look into concerns over 'Dhurandhar 2' revealing sensitive information

In the PIL, the petitioner objected to the film using 'classified protocols' in certain scenes and depicting 'deep cover identities'.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 11:19 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 11:19 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi High CourtCBFC

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