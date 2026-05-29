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Delhi HC asks review committee to examine unblocking Cockroach Janta Party's X handle

Launched on May 16, the CJP claims that it wants to build an independent youth-driven movement to amplify the concerns of the youth and hold the government accountable.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 08:13 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 08:13 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi High CourtTrending Now

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