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Delhi HC awards Rs 30 lakh to kin of man who died after falling in pit dug by DJB

The deceased was found lying in the pit the next morning and succumbed to his injuries after a few days.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 09:36 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 09:36 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi High CourtDelhi Jal Boardcompensation

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