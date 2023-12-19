Delhi HC defers hearing on Moitra's plea against cancellation of bungalow to Jan 4

Moitra had on Monday filed the plea in the Delhi High Court challenging the Centre’s order to evict her from the government-allotted bungalow in the wake of her recent expulsion from the Lok Sabha.

She said since her appeal challenging her expulsion as an MP, is presently pending before the Supreme Court, she sought directions to restrain the authorities from evicting her from the bungalow.

She challenged the validity of the December 11 order issued by the Directorate of Estates of the Centre to cancel her government accommodation. She was directed to vacate her govt accommodation by January 07, 2024.

She sought directions to let her continue to reside at her current residence till the results of the 2024 general elections are declared.

On December 8, the Lok Sabha passed a resolution to expel Moitra from Parliament given the Ethics Committee recommending her disqualification as an MP.

Her expulsion was recommended by the committee based on Hiranandani's affidavit saying she accepted bribes, including expensive gifts to ask questions targeting the Adani Group.

The development had come on a complaint by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey based on an affidavit by Moitra's past friend advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai.