Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi HC directs removal of objectionable posts against MP Raghav Chadha

Chadha, in his plea, had sought immediate removal and takedown of false, AI,-generated and deepfake content circulating widely across social media platforms.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 07:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 July 2026, 07:16 IST
India NewsDelhiRaghav ChadhaDelhi High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us