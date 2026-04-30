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Delhi HC freezes Sunjay Kapur's assets on plea by Karisma Kapoor's children

Sunjay Kapur died on June 12, 2025, after collapsing during a polo match in England. He had reportedly suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 11:23 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 11:23 IST
India NewsDelhi High CourtKarisma Kapoor

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