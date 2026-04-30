<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-high-court">Delhi High Court</a> on Thursday directed preservation of the assets of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, ruling that all "suspicious circumstances" raised by the industrialist's children from his marriage with actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karisma-kapoor">Karisma Kapoor</a> have to be completely removed by his third wife, Priya Kapur, before the acceptance of his purported last will.</p>.<p>Justice Jyoti Singh passed the interim order on an application filed by Karisma's children to restrain Priya from alienating their father's assets, reportedly worth Rs 30,000 crore.</p>.<p>The interim application was filed in a suit by the two children, challenging their late father's purported will of his assets.</p>.<p>Justice Singh said, "Having heard and on examination of the material on record, I have the considered view that all legitimate suspicious circumstances raised by the plaintiffs will have to be completely removed by defendant number one (Priya Kapur) before the document is accepted as the last will."</p>.'Parties resiling from settlement must be encumbered,' Supreme Court rejects wife's claim for Rs 120 crore jewellery, Rs 50 crore biscuits .<p>She also said, "Plaintiffs have made out a prima-facie case that the assets which are subject matter need to be protected, preserved, pending disposal of the suit."</p>.<p>The judge ordered that the equity shareholdings in the three Indian companies of the deceased cannot be changed and also restrained the disposal of his personal effects, including artwork.</p>.<p>The court said if the assets are not preserved and Priya ultimately fails to prove the validity and genuineness of the will, the deceased's children from his marriage with Karisma - his second wife - and his mother Rani Kapur would be deprived of their legitimate shares.</p>.<p>She said, "I have restrained from alienating, transferring, pledging, liquidating or in any other manner changing the equity shareholdings in the three Indian companies. I have restrained from withdrawing the PF amount. I have restrained from withdrawing monies from the three accounts except to the extent of discharging liabilities towards the children."</p>.<p>The court clarified that it has not passed the order with respect to immovable foreign assets.</p><p>Sunjay died on June 12, 2025, after collapsing during a polo match in England due to a sudden cardiac arrest.</p>