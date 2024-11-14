Home
Delhi HC grants bail to co-accused in Waqf Board money laundering case

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri granted relief to Jawed Imam Siddiqui in the case, noting that he was in custody since November 11, 2023 and the trial was 'stuck at the stage of supply of documents'.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 10:57 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 10:57 IST
