Delhi HC grants bail to Lava MD Hari Om Rai in money laundering case

<p>New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Hari Om Rai, the MD of Lava International mobile company, in a money laundering case involving smartphone-maker Vivo.</p><p>Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri granted relief to the Lava official, who was in custody since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in October last year.</p><p>Rai was arrested on money laundering charges in the case against Vivo-India and others.</p><p>He was represented by senior advocate Vikas Pahwa and lawyer Abhay Raj Varma.</p><p>The ED has earlier filed a chargesheet against Chinese smartphone maker Vivo-India and others under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.</p><p>A trial court had in September refused to grant bail to Rai, saying no grounds for relief were made out.</p><p>The ED has claimed the alleged activities of the accused enabled Vivo-India to make wrongful gains that were detrimental to the economic sovereignty of the country.</p><p>It has alleged that a whopping Rs 62,476 crore was "illegally" transferred by Vivo-India to China to avoid payment of taxes in India.</p><p>The company has rejected the allegations, saying it "firmly adheres to its ethical principles and remains dedicated to legal compliance".</p><p>The anti-money laundering agency had raided Vivo-India and persons linked to it earlier in July 2022 and claimed to have busted a major money laundering racket involving Chinese nationals and multiple Indian companies. </p>