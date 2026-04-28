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Delhi HC grants one-week interim bail to Engineer Rashid to visit ailing father

The bench further ordered that two police officials would accompany him in plain clothes at all times and Rashid shall not bear the cost of their travel.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 11:25 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 11:25 IST
India NewsDelhiJammu and KashmirDelhi High Courtbail

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