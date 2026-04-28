<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-high-court">Delhi High Court</a> on Tuesday granted one-week interim bail to jailed Lok Sabha member from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a>, Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid, to enable him to visit his ailing father.</p>.<p>A bench of justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain, however, clarified that during this period, Rashid, who is undergoing jail term in a terror funding case, could either visit the hospital where his father is being treated or remain at home.</p>.<p>The bench further ordered that two police officials would accompany him in plainclothes at all times and Rashid shall not bear the cost of their travel.</p>.<p>During the one-week period, there shall not be any "undue visitors" except immediate family members, it added.</p>.<p>The court passed the order while dealing with Rashid's appeal against a trial court's April 24 decision refusing to grant him interim bail.</p>.Think about 'geographical restriction': Delhi High Court to NIA on jailed J&K MP Engineer Rashid's bail plea.<p>The Baramulla MP, who defeated Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, is facing trial in the terror funding case with allegations that he funded separatists and terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir.</p>.<p>He has been lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail since 2019 after the NIA arrested him in the 2017 terror-funding case.</p>.<p>On Friday, a Delhi court had dismissed his interim bail petition to meet his father.</p>.<p>Engineer, however, was able to attend the Budget Session of Parliament from January 28 after being granted custody parole.</p>