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Delhi HC grants two more weeks to Centre to respond to Professor Ashok Swain's plea against blacklisting order

"On request of respondent's counsel, two weeks further time to file reply is granted," the court said and listed the matter for next hearing on July 23.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 10:54 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 10:54 IST
India NewsDelhi High Court

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