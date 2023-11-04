Delhi HC imposes Rs 20K cost on Centre for not paying pension to 96-year-old freedom fighter

“The inaction of the Central Government is actually an insult to the freedom fighter who was declared as a proclaimed offender and probably his entire land would have been attached in the proceedings initiated by the British Government. The very spirit of the pension scheme is being defeated by the stonewall approach of the Government of India which cannot be appreciated by this court,” the high court said.