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Delhi HC issues fresh notice to Arvind Kejriwal on ED plea against acquittal in summons cases

Kejriwal is presently on interim bail in the money laundering case
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 08:47 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 08:47 IST
India NewsDelhiEnforcement DirectorateArvind KejriwalMoney LaunderingExcise Policy

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